UE Plans New Campus Connected Fitness and Multi-Sport Fields January 14th, 2019 Amanda Decker Evansville, Indiana

The University of Evansville announces plans to pursue the possible sale of its approximately 42 acres of property on 3800 E. Division Street, located between the Evansville National Guard Armory and Stockwell Avenue (the “Division Street Real Estate”). Having obtained this property decades ago in a land-swap with the State Hospital, the Division Street Real Estate no longer fits within UE’s masterplan.

This Division Street Real Estate has historically served as home to several different UE athletic teams, including UE’s men and women’s soccer and softball. Various Lakeview Optimists’ youth leagues have also called this real estate home, though currently only their football program uses it for practice and competition. Over the past 20 years, UE has invested approximately $4 million in purchasing property around the campus, allowing space for UE athletic teams to have on-campus practice facilities making travel to the Division Street Real Estate for practice unnecessary. In order to facilitate such a possible sale, a legislative process is being undertaken through the Indiana General Assembly to remove restrictions originally put in place during the trade for the State Hospital land. Such restrictions have previously been released by the State on a transaction-by-transaction basis for prior transactions such as with EVSC high school athletic facilities, the National Guard Armory, and Torian Insurance.

As UE makes plans to develop a new wellness and recreational center and more athletic fields on and adjacent to campus, any proceeds from the possible sale of the Division Street Real Estate will be reinvested in those facilities. Acknowledging that the new owners of the Division Street Real Estate may decide not to keep the current athletic fields, UE has been working with the City of Evansville and the leadership of the Lakeview Optimist youth football league to identify a new location for their fields and support the continued operation of the youth football program.

“We are excited to continue to provide our students, student-athletes, and faculty with expanding top tier education and quality wellness, athletic and intramural facilities conveniently located on campus,” said UE’s president, Christopher M. Pietruszkiewicz. “We believe the expansion of wellness and green-space will make UE an even more beautiful campus and continue to add aesthetic value to our surrounding neighborhood.”

