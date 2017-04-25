44News | Evansville, IN

UE Opens Diversity House as Part of ‘Stand Against Racism Day’

April 25th, 2017 Evansville, Indiana

Not getting a fair shot all because of your race. It’s a problem the University of Evansville wants to fight. The school opened the newly-completed Diversity House as a part of the YWCA’s Stand Against Racism Day. That house has been a special project at UE for quite some time.

It will have materials that students can use to tackle racism, things like scholarly journals and work spaces. But it’s also a place where students can get together to build bridges.

The university said it’s committed to promoting diversity on campus, and that this safe space will stand as a physical reminder of that commitment.

A number of prominent community members came out to support the cause, including Mayor Lloyd Winnecke and the CEO of Old National Bank.

