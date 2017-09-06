Home Indiana Evansville UE Officials Dedicates Diversity Resource Center to Students September 6th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

University of Evansville officials dedicate a brand new Diversity Resource Center Wednesday afternoon. UE officials say the school is committed to promoting understanding of differences.

This new center is being used as a physical reminder of that very commitment. It’s being used as a safe space for students to gather and use technology that promotes collaboration and inclusion.

They also have game spaces, work space and a full kitchen for social gatherings. “One of the things that we want to signal to them is that this is a place of inclusive. We really care about them and their success. And so by having this resource that they have some ownership of. It’s really a terrific asset for the university and for them,” says UE President Dr. Tom Kazee.

The center is in the 400 Block of Weinbach Avenue. After the dedication ceremony, UE students gave the public tours of the new facility.



