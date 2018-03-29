UE Names Its New President

The University of Evansville has named its new president. Christopher Pietruszkiewicz will serve as the school’s 24th president.

Pietruszkiewicz, who serves as Dean and Professor of Law at Stetson University’s College of Law, was chosen after a nationwide search.

The Board of Trustees elected Pietruszkiewicz as UE’s new president on March 28th.

Pietruszkiewicz will replace current UE president Tom Kazee, who retires in May after eight years of service.

Pietruszkiewicz has served as dean and professor of law at Stetson University for six years. As dean, he has been closely involved with all faculty, administration, and operations.

Under his leadership, Stetson’s College of Law contributed to more than 30,000 hours of service to the community, and alumni support has increased by 39%.

Pietruszkiewicz began his academic career at George Mason University School of Law, where he was an adjunct professor of law. In 2001, he joined the faculty of the Louisiana State University Paul M. Hebert Law Center and became vice chancellor for business and financial affairs in 2007.

He was instrumental in creating the first medical-legal program in the country. This program is a collaboration between Stetson’s law school and University of South Florida Morsani College of Medicine collaborate to help veterans obtain benefits based on their service.

From 1997 to 2001, Pietruszkiewicz served as a trial attorney in the Tax Division of the U.S. Department of Justice. He also served as an attorney/adviser in the U.S. Department of Education from 1992 to 1997.

Pietruszkiewicz was an NCAA and high school basketball official and worked with Special Olympics Virginia and Special Olympics Louisiana. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree at the University of Scranton, a J.D. at Loyola University New Orleans College of Law, and a Master of Laws (LL.M.) in taxation at Georgetown University Law Center in Washington, D.C.

Pietruszkiewicz will begin his role as UE president on July 1st.

