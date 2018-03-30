UE Names Christopher Pietruszkiewicz as New President

The UE Board of Trustees elected Christopher Pietruszkiewicz as UE’s new president. He will officially become the school’s president July 1st and will be the 24th person to hold the position. Pietruszkiewicz was dean of the Stetson University College of Law and was a former Louisiana State University faculty member and administrator.

He also says he believes UE’s enrollment could increase slightly over its current 2,300 level, but he does not want the school to get too big.

Pietruszkiewicz says, “I’m looking forward to spending some time on campus this summer and talking with our faculty and talking with our really exceptional staff, working with our enrollment folks, and making sure we have the right numbers and we are attracting the right students because I don’t think numbers are the most important thing, I think it is the quality of students we want to be able to attract.”

Pietruszkiewicz says one of the first major projects he plans to tackle is to raise money for a new student center.

