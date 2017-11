The Purple Aces end their opening homestand with an undefeated record after taking down Binghamton Saturday.

Evansville (4-0) used a big first half to quiet the Bearcats (1-3) with a 66-61 win.

Ryan Taylor led all scorers with 27 points.

Next up for the Aces is the Cancun Challenge.

The first game is Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. against Fresno State.

Catch UE basketball all season long on 44Sports.

