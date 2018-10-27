UE Men’s Soccer Draws on Senior Night

The Evansville men’s soccer team led 1-0 late in Saturday’s match against conference foe Valparaiso, but settled for a 1-1 draw.

Valpo tied the match in the final 10 minutes on a strike from 30 yards out, but that was only the beginning of the action.

In the last five minutes of regulation and both overtimes, UE and the Crusaders combined for six yellow cards and two red cards.

Valparaiso’s Matthew King left the match after picking up his second yellow in the first overtime, while Evansville goalkeeper Frederik Reimer picked up a red card in the second overtime.

Both benches were also issued a yellow card.

The physical match ended with no winner after double overtime, but it did help Valpo clinch a spot in the MVC tournament.

Evansville needs a win or a draw next Saturday on the road against Bradley to clinch a berth.

Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

