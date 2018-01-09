UE Men’s Hoops Ride Momentum Swing Ahead of Missouri State

Fresh off of its first Missouri Valley Conference victory of the season, the University of Evansville men’s basketball team is back at the Ford Center on Wednesday evening to face preseason favorite Missouri State.

“Missouri State was picked to win the conference, so it’s a big game for us, but every Valley game is huge,” Aces sophomore Dru Smith said. “We have been right in there in each game and the difference against Bradley is that we were able to sustain that play.”

Following an 0-3 start to conference play, the Purple Aces beat Bradley Saturday 68-44. Castle grad and UE red-shirt senior Blake Simmons is 30 shy of becoming the 49th player in program history to score 1,000 career points.





