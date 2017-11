Reitz grad Dru Smith led the Aces with 17 points, 6 rebounds and 9 assists in the Aces’ 66-50 victory over Southeast Missouri State Thursday at the Ford Center. Ryan Taylor also recorded 17 points.

Evansville has won its first three games for the fourth time in five years. All three wins have come by double figures, marking the first time UE has started the season 3-0 while winning each game by 10 or more since the 1998-99 season.



JoJo Gentry JoJo Gentry is a native of Anderson, Indiana, JoJo says “It’s an honor to do what I love in my home state! Indiana is a great place to live and work, where people are surrounded by Hoosier hospitality and community engagement.” More Posts Follow Me:



