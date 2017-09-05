UE Men’s Basketball Releases Schedule, Plays at Duke in November

University of Evansville Men’s Basketball tips off in nearly two months, when the Aces host Arkansas State at the Ford Center Nov. 10.

The Aces will play four games before competing in the Cancun Challenge in late November, playing Fresno State and the winner of George Mason and Louisiana Tech.

“We are very excited about the upcoming season. I think our non-conference schedule gives our team the opportunity to play against some strong competition to get them ready for Valley play,” UE head coach Marty Simmons said. “Our conference will also be very competitive this year. It should be an exciting season.”

The Aces will play at Duke Dec. 20 before diving into the regular season conference schedule a week later.

This season, Missouri Valley Conference play will begin before Christmas as the Aces host Illinois State. It will mark the annual West Side Night game as the program will team up with Logan’s Promise and businesses from the west side. League road play wraps up at Loyola on Dec. 30 with a trip to Southern Illinois on tap Jan. 3.

Catch coverage of the Aces all season long online and on-air.

