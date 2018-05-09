UE Men’s Basketball Posts Tougher Non-Conference Schedule

University of Evansville Head Men’s Basketball Coach Walter McCarty keeps his promise when he said a few months ago that the Aces will have a tougher schedule next season.

UE released 11 non-conference match ups that are set for November and December 2018.

The Aces will compete against New Mexico Highlands, Illinois, Xavier, Ball State, Wyoming, Arkansas State, Ball State, Jacksonville State, Murray State, Green Bay, and Miami (Ohio).

According to the school, an increased emphasis is put on a higher level of competition in the non-conference portion of the schedule while focusing on playing regional opponents that will increase fan interest. The program also emphasized its desire to renew rivalries that have helped to UE Basketball.

“The schedule has a good mix of Power 5 schools and others teams that have done very well in the tournament,” McCarty said. “It will be challenging but very good for us in the long term.”

The team will open up regular season play at New Mexico Highlands on November 3. The Cowboys are coached by Craig Snow, who competed for UE from 1997 to 2001 and played a large role in the 1999 team that went to the NCAA Tournament.

“It will be good to have Craig back home, and I know he will be looking forward to this opportunity,” McCarty said.

The Aces will travel to Champaign to take on Illinois November 8. The Fighting Illini went 14-18 in 2017-18 under first-year head coach Brad Underwood. Former UE assistant Geoff Alexander is a member of Underwood’s staff. The game will be the first meeting between the schools.

Then, UE will face Xaiver two days later in Cincinnati. The Big East power is coming off of a 29-6 season. The Musketeers were a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament for the first time in school history last season. UE last played against Xavier in 2013.

“This will be a huge challenge and large step up for us,” McCarty said. “Myself and our coaching staff will have to make sure that our guys are prepared and ready to compete.”

On November 24, UE will travel to Muncie to play Ball State. That road game will set up the Mountain West/Missouri Valley Conference Challenge game against Wyoming November 28 at the Ford Center.

The following week, UE hits the road again to face Arkansas State December 4 in Jonesboro before playing Ball State a second time on December 9 at the Ford Center.

“We thought it would be good for us to play up there (Ball State) and in Evansville in the same year,” McCarty said. “They have a good team returning and it should be a good in-state rivalry game.”

The Aces slate two Ohio Valley Conference opponents, Jacksonville State and returning OVC Champion Murray State, later in the month. UE will host JSU and Head Coach Ray Harper on December 15 before traveling to Murray State and upcoming sophomore Zach Hopwell of Apollo High School on December 18.

The team closes out the December non-conference schedule hosting Green Bay December 22 before facing Miami (Ohio) and soon-to-be freshman Mekhi Lairy, a Bosse standout, in Oxford.

UE has not determined opponents for three home games scheduled for November 17, 18 and December 1.

