UE Men’s Basketball to Compete in 2017 Cancun Challenge
University of Evansville will be one of eight teams making its first trips to the 2017 Cancun Challenge in November at the Hard Work Hotel Riviera Maya in nearby Playa Del Carmen. The 2017 tournament will mark the 10th year of the men’s Cancun Challenge.
Fresno State, George Mason, Louisiana Tech, Binghamton, Cal State Northridge, Montana State, and Southeast Missouri State will also compete in the two-day tournament. Previous champions include Vanderbilt (2008), Kentucky (2009), Missouri (2010), Illinois (2011), Wichita State (2012), Wisconsin (2013), Northern Iowa (2014), Maryland (2015) and Purdue (2016).
For travel package information, visit www.cancunchallenge.net.