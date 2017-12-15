Home Indiana Evansville UE Men’s Basketball Looks Ahead Losing Scoring Leaders to Injuries December 15th, 2017 JoJo Gentry Evansville, Indiana, Sports

University of Evansville Men’s Basketball heads into Saturday’s home game hosting Austin Peay without its two top scoring leaders. Tip off is set for 3 p.m.

Reitz grad and UE sophomore Dru Smith is the most recent player recovering off the floor with a stress fracture in his left foot. He’s expected to be out for four weeks. According to the school, the injury occurred during the Aces’ 91-76 win at Bowling Green. Smith recorded a career high 25 points.

The squad is also without Ryan Taylor, whose 21 points per game ranked 41st across Division I Basketball, according to ESPN’s statistics posted on Nov. 27.

UE will host Midway Sunday at 3 p.m. Catch highlights and reaction this weekend on 44News.



