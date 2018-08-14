UE Men’s Basketball Lands Kansas Transfer

University of Evansville Men’s Basketball will add a guard out of Kansas to its roster.

Sam Cunliffe announced his commitment to UE on Twitter Tuesday. The 6-foot-6 guard will be a junior. Because he is transferring from one Division I program to another, Cunliffe will red-shirt this upcoming season.

A native of Seattle, Washington, Cunliffe was rated a four-star recruit in high school. He was ranked No. 36 in the nation after his senior year by Rivals.com.

As a freshman at Arizona State, Cunliffe started all 10 games he played in the Fall. He average 9.5 points and 4.5 rebounds per game, and shot 40 percent from three. He went on to play in Italy before transferring to Kansas University as a sophomore.

At KU, he appeared in 15 games after having to sit out the fall semester due to transfer rules.

Picture: Kansas University Athletics

