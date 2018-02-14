UE Men’s Basketball Home Attendance Down 29 Percent From 2015-2016 Season

University of Evansville Men’s Basketball (16-12) heads into its final three games on the regular season, including two in Evansville Feb. 18 and Feb. 24, with 13 home wins. But despite the Aces’ winning ways at the Ford Center this year, the program has seen a significant drop in home attendance over the past three years.

According to the Missouri Valley Conference, an average of 3,673 are accounted for through 15 home games for the 2017-2018 season. That’s a 29 percent drop compared to home attendance during the 2015-2016 season, according NCAA attendance records. Those records list that an average of 5,147 were accounted for through 16 home games that season. The 2015-16 season was one of the most memorable for the Aces in recent years. The Aces fell to Northern Iowa in shocking fashion during the 2016 Missouri Valley Conference Championship game.

According to NCAA attendance records for the 2016-17 season, an average of 4,115 were accounted for through 17 home games, which was a 21 percent drop from the previous season.

The Aces have not made an appearance to the NCAA Tournament during Marty Simmons’ eleven seasons as head coach. Although, while Simmons was on the staff, the team competed in the first rounds of the NCAA Tournament in 1992, 1993 and 1999. He was also on the staff when UE competed in the first round of the NIT in 1994.

