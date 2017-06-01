44News | Evansville, IN

UE Men’s Basketball to Compete in Cancun Challenge

June 1st, 2017 Evansville, Indiana, Sports, UE

The University of Evansville men’s basketball team is headed to Cancun, Mexico.

In November, the Aces will compete in the 2017 Cancun Challenge, which is a neutral-site tournament consisting of seven other teams from across the country.

UE is the only representative from the Missouri Valley Conference, but will face members of the Mountain West Conference (Fresno State), Atlantic 10 Conference (George Mason) and Conference USA (Louisiana Tech).

Play starts Tuesday, Nov. 21 and Aces head coach Marty Simmons is ready for the challenge.

“The tournament features some great teams that we have a ton of respect for,” Simmons said. “Playing in the Cancun Challenge will give us the chance to take on some great competition and help to prepare us for the Missouri Valley Conference schedule.”

