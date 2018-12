The Evansville men’s basketball team had a chance to tie the game at 53 with a few seconds remaining, but ended up falling short against Jacksonville State Saturday.

The Purple Aces fought back in the second half at the Ford Center to make it a one-possession game before losing 55-50 to the Gamecocks.

Next up for Evansville is a road game against Murray State Tuesday after falling to 5-5 on the season and losing its first home game.

Comments

comments