UE Men’s Basketball Beats Drake, Honors 8 Legends

The UE men’s basketball team took down the second-place Drake Bulldogs 77-73 on jersey retirement day at the Ford Center.

Drake cut the deficit to four with less than four minutes to play, but sophomore guard Dru Smith and junior guard Ryan Taylor made big plays down the stretch to keep the Bulldogs at bay.

At halftime of the contest, Hugh Ahlering, Brad Leaf, Marty Simmons, Scott Shreffler, Andy Elkins, Marcus Wilson, Arad McCutchan and Jim Crews saw their names and numbers become permanent residents in the rafters.

Next up for the Aces is a home conference game against Northern Iowa Wednesday.

Tipoff is at 7:00 p.m.

