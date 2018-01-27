44News | Evansville, IN

UE Men’s Basketball Beats Drake, Honors 8 Legends

UE Men’s Basketball Beats Drake, Honors 8 Legends

January 27th, 2018 UE

Facebook Twitter

The UE men’s basketball team took down the second-place Drake Bulldogs 77-73 on jersey retirement day at the Ford Center.

Drake cut the deficit to four with less than four minutes to play, but sophomore guard Dru Smith and junior guard Ryan Taylor made big plays down the stretch to keep the Bulldogs at bay.

At halftime of the contest, Hugh Ahlering, Brad Leaf, Marty Simmons, Scott Shreffler, Andy Elkins, Marcus Wilson, Arad McCutchan and Jim Crews saw their names and numbers become permanent residents in the rafters.

Next up for the Aces is a home conference game against Northern Iowa Wednesday.

Tipoff is at 7:00 p.m.

Nick Ruffolo

Sports Anchor/Reporter for 44News.

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2018 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.