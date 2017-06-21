UE Men’s Basketball Adds Vincennes Forward Dainius Chatkevicius
University of Evansville Men’s Basketball is adding a Vincennes University transfer to its roster.
Head Coach Marty Simmons announced in a release the team is adding Lithuania native Dainius Chatkevicius, who is able to play this upcoming season.
“Dainius is a big, athletic forward that we are excited to add to our team,” Simmons said in a release. “He is a strong, physical player who will give us some good depth inside.”
Playing for Vincennes the past two seasons, Chatkevicius helped the Trailblazers to a 58-11 record, including a 32-3 mark last season. He also recorded 13 rebounds in a win over John A. Logan on February 13. Vincennes advanced to the final eight in the NJCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Tournament, falling by two points in the quarterfinals to South Plains.
According to ESPN, Chatkevicius was listed as a UE commit as of July 2014, but it’s unclear whether or not he actually committed.
Prior to his time at Vincennes, Chatkevicius played at West Oaks Academy in Orlando, Florida.