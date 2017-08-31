44News | Evansville, IN

UE Men’s Basketball Adds Transfer K.J. Riley

August 31st, 2017 Evansville, Indiana, Sports

UE Men’s Basketball adds another guard to its roster, as the program announced Thursday K.J. (Kelvin) Riley has transferred to Evansville.

The sophomore guard out of the Bronx, NY comes from Howard College (Texas). Riley will be eligible to play this upcoming season.

“K.J. is a long, athletic, versatile guard who can play multiple positions,” Head Coach Marty Simmons said in a release. “He has good court vision and is a great defender.”

Last season at Howard, Riley averaged 7.9 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game.

