UE Men’s Basketball Adds Pitt Transfer

University of Evansville Men’s Basketball has recruited a center to its roster.

Peace Ilegomah, who transferred from the University of Pittsburgh, has practiced with the Aces since Thursday.

Pitt announced Ilegomah’s release in December. Due to Division I transfer rules, he is ineligible to compete for UE this season. But the school is expected to file a waiver that would make him eligible for the start of next season, instead of next midway through the 2019-2020 season.

Ilegomah is from Benin City, Nigeria. He went to CBD Montverde High School in Florida, where he averaged 11 points, 13 rebounds, and 2 blocks per game.

