The Evansville men’s basketball team is one win away from breaking even in the Missouri Valley Conference with a victory at home against Northern Iowa, 57-49.

UE stumbled toward the end of the first half and the beginning of the second half, but recovered late in the game with a 10-2 run.

The Purple Aces improved to 5-6 in conference play and will try to make it 6-6 Saturday at Illinois State.

Tipoff is at 3 p.m.

