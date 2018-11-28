44News | Evansville, IN

UE Men Fight off Wyoming Late, Get Back on Track

November 28th, 2018 Evansville, Indiana, Sports, UE Sports

The UE men’s basketball team saw its double-digit lead quickly evaporate in the second half, but the Aces stayed resilient and downed Wyoming 86-78.

The Cowboys embarked on an 11-2 run in the second half to take the lead for the first time at 61-60 with 8:32 to play.

However, the Aces struck back, led by John Hall’s career-high 21 points.

Hall recorded 11 rebounds as Evansville went on to hit its free throws and send the Ford Center crowd home with a victory.

The Aces bench outscored Wyoming 44-16 in a team effort.

NBA-hopeful Justin James led the Cowboys with 34 points and 20 rebounds, but the Aces held him to one point in the final 2:30.

Next up for the Aces is a home game against Division III Albion Saturday.

Tipoff is at 1:00 p.m.

