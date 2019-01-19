UE Men Fall to Illinois State at Home

The UE men’s basketball team was seeking revenge from an earlier loss to the Illinois State Redbirds. The Aces were also seeking to move into third place in the Missouri Valley Conference. Neither were meant to be.

The Redbirds pounded the Aces in the paint for 30 points. They also out-rebounded UE 41-32.

The Aces also did themselves no favors at the free throw line as they shot 17-27 at the charity stripe.

UE did have it going in the first half. Shea Feehan turned defense into offense when he picked Milik Yarbrough’s pocket and converted the layup to give the Aces a 9-6 lead. The Aces shot 11-33 from 3 point range and a key moment came just before half-time when Feehan drilled a 3 pointer to bring the Aces to within 7. UE got a layup shortly before the buzzer from John Hall and they trailed by 5 at the break.

Yarbrough looked nearly invincible against the Aces. He dominated the second half for the Redbirds. The Illinois State senior exploded for 21 points in the half to carry the Redbirds to the 78-70 victory.

Illinois State will play next at Bradley, while the Aces will play at Drake.



Comments

comments