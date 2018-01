Home Sports UE UE Men Beat Bradley 68-44, Secure First Conference Win January 6th, 2018 Nick Ruffolo UE

The Evansville men’s basketball team clamped down on Bradley for its first conference win of the season, 68-44.

UE improved to 1-3 in the Missouri Valley Conference with the victory as the team preps for a home conference game against Missouri State Wednesday.

Tipoff is at 7 p.m.

Comments

comments