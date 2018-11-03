44News | Evansville, IN

UE MBB Wins Exhibition Opener 83-61

November 3rd, 2018 Evansville, Indiana, Sports, UE Sports

Evansville men’s basketball overcomes a slow start to beat New Mexico Highlands 83-61 in the team’s only exhibition game.

After trailing 15-9 midway through the first half, the Purple Aces embarked on a 13-0 scoring run to take the lead and keep it for the rest of the game.

Dainius Chatkevicius led UE in scoring with 17 points, while K.J. Riley followed close behind with 16 points.

Next up for the Aces is the start of the regular season on the road against Illinois.

Tipoff is next Thursday at 7:00 p.m.

