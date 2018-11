The Evansville men’s basketball team moved back to .500 on the season after picking up an 85-63 win over Texas Southern at the Ford Center Sunday afternoon.

The Purple Aces outscored the Tigers 50-37 in the second half to cruise to their second-straight victory.

Shea Feehan led the Aces in scoring with 20 points after shooting 5-8 from behind the three-point line.

Next up for Evansville is a road game Nov. 24 against Ball State.

Tipoff is at 1 p.m.

