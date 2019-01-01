UE MBB Preps for Conference Opener, West Side Night

The Evansville men’s basketball team is 6-7 to start the season, but 0-0 where it matters most, in conference play.

UE opens the Missouri Valley Conference slate at home, where the team is 6-1, against the Drake Bulldogs.

Head coach Walter McCarty and players told 44Sports the team is confident in its ability to compete with any team in the MVC.

The matchup with Drake is also West Side Night, which features an opportunity for fans to get $5 tickets to the game.

For more information, visit the Aces website.

Tipoff is at 6 p.m. from the Ford Center in downtown Evansville.

