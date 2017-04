The Evansville Aces were not able to get a win in either non-conference game against Murray State, but they still have an opportunity to regain momentum with a series win against conference-leading Missouri State this weekend.

UE led in its home game against the Racers earlier this evening, but was not able to hold onto a 4-2 advantage and fell 5-4 after a Murray State run in the ninth inning.

