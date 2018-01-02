UE Looks to Break Three-Game Skid at Southern Illinois

University of Evansville Men’s Basketball (10-5) rides a three-game losing streak heading into Wednesday’s game at Southern Illinois (9-6). Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.

The Aces seek their first Missouri Valley Conference regular season win after falling to Illinois State and Loyola. Both losses came within 10 points.

Scoring leaders Ryan Taylor and Dru Smith return to the floor coming off foot injuries, which is expected to reshape the momentum for the Aces. Taylor, a red-shirt junior guard, averages more than 20 points per game. Smith, a sophomore guard and Reitz grad, has been the MVC Player of the Week once this season.

The Aces have two recent walk-on additions, Harrison grad Jared Chestnut and Mater Dei grad Devan Straub.

Head Coach Marty Simmons tells 44Sports Chestnut is fitting in well and ready to go. Straub isn’t eligible to play until the academic semester begins.







