UE Listed as One of the Best Colleges in the Country by Money Magazine

The University of Evansville was recently recognized in Money Magazine’s Best Colleges in America.

More than 700 schools are listed, and the placement of the institutions was determined by factors such as quality of education, affordability, and outcomes.

Out of all the schools in Indiana, The University of Notre Dame is the highest ranking on the list at number 30. Purdue came in at number 40, Indiana University Bloomington at 94, and DePauw University at 99.

DePauw is also the only Hoosier school to be recognizes in the publication’s list of the 50 Best Small Colleges.

Click here to see the full Money Magazine’s full list.

Below are all of the rankings of the Indiana Schools on the list:

University of Notre Dame – 30

Purdue University (West Lafayette) – 40

Indiana University Bloomington – 94

DePauw University – 99

Wabash College – 148

Saint Mary’s College – 162

Indiana Wesleyan University – 216

University of Evansville – 233

Taylor University – 237

Rose- Hulman Institute of Technology – 261

Bethel College – 320

Goshen College – 342

University of Saint Francis – 417

Huntington University – 427

Franklin College – 468

Ball State University – 486

Butler University – 499

Valparaiso University – 501

Earlham College – 524

Hanover College – 544

Marian University – 557

