UE Listed as One of the Best Colleges in the Country by Money Magazine
The University of Evansville was recently recognized in Money Magazine’s Best Colleges in America.
More than 700 schools are listed, and the placement of the institutions was determined by factors such as quality of education, affordability, and outcomes.
Out of all the schools in Indiana, The University of Notre Dame is the highest ranking on the list at number 30. Purdue came in at number 40, Indiana University Bloomington at 94, and DePauw University at 99.
DePauw is also the only Hoosier school to be recognizes in the publication’s list of the 50 Best Small Colleges.
Click here to see the full Money Magazine’s full list.
Below are all of the rankings of the Indiana Schools on the list:
- University of Notre Dame – 30
- Purdue University (West Lafayette) – 40
- Indiana University Bloomington – 94
- DePauw University – 99
- Wabash College – 148
- Saint Mary’s College – 162
- Indiana Wesleyan University – 216
- University of Evansville – 233
- Taylor University – 237
- Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology – 261
- Bethel College – 320
- Goshen College – 342
- University of Saint Francis – 417
- Huntington University – 427
- Franklin College – 468
- Ball State University – 486
- Butler University – 499
- Valparaiso University – 501
- Earlham College – 524
- Hanover College – 544
- Marian University – 557