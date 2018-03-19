UE to Interview Three Candidates for Basketball Coaching Vacancy

A source with direct knowledge tells 44News University of Evansville Athletics will interview three candidates this week with hopes to fill the head men’s basketball coaching vacancy.

The source tells Sports Director JoJo Gentry that Harrison High School graduates Calbert Cheaney and Walter McCarty, as well as former University of Southern Indiana Basketball standout David Ragland, will interview for the job.

Cheaney, who is scheduled to interview with UE Monday, was the Big Ten Player of the Year and National College Player of the Year during the 1992-1993 season while playing at Indiana University. He was selected as the sixth overall pick in the 1993 NBA Draft, and played in the league from 1993-2006. Five years later, in 2011, Cheaney returned to Indiana as the Director of Basketball Operations. He was also Director of Player Development under Crean in 2012 before he became an assistant coach at St. Louis University in 2013. His tenure with SLU ended in 2016.

There was speculation last March that Cheaney would take over as the IU head men’s basketball coach after the school fired Tom Crean. Cheaney told 44News in March 2017 he would not comment on reports indicating his interest. That story can be read here.

Chaney told 44News he would not comment on his position regarding the coaching vacancy.

McCarty, who will interview Wednesday, has been an assistant coach with the Boston Celtics since 2013. He won a national title with the University of Kentucky in 1996, and was selected in the first round of the NBA Draft that year by the New York Knicks. He went on to play for the Boston Celtics, Phoenix Suns, and Los Angeles Clippers. After ten years of playing in the NBA, McCarty coached under Rick Pitino at the University of Louisville for three years. In 2010, he spent one year as an assistant coach with the Indiana Pacers.

McCarty told 44News March 6 he was “interested” in the Eastern Kentucky coaching vacancy. That story can be read here.

David Ragland, who will interview Tuesday, has been an assistant coach with Valparaiso Men’s Basketball since April 2016. The Crusaders joined the Missouri Valley Conference last season. Ragland arrived to Valpo with 12 years of collegiate coaching experience. He served as an assistant coach at Vincennes University before he became the head coach for two seasons. During his time leading the Trailblazers, Ragland he recorded back-to-back 20-plus wins seasons, and led the team to the NJCAA district tournament finals in 2009-2010. Ragland then went on to serve as an assistant at Indiana State from 2010-2014. The Sycamores earned an NCAA Tournament berth during the 2010-2011 season. From Terre Haute, Ragland spent one season as an assistant coach at Northern Kentucky before joining Valpo’s staff.

Ragland, a 2003 USI graduate, helped lead the Eagles to 47 wins and paced the team in assists during his two seasons in Evansville. Prior to USI, Ragland played two seasons at Missouri Southern State College, where as a freshman he was a member of a 30-3 team which advanced to the NCAA Division II Final Four.

