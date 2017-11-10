UE Hosts Veterans Day Celebration Service

The University of Evansville hosted a Veterans Day celebration service at Wheeler Concert Hall. In addition to the presentation of the colors and a few musical performances, a guest speaker, who is also a retired veteran, shared some stories.

Major General Mark Pillar is a UE alum, and began his Air Force career during his time there after joining the Air Force ROTC program. He’s also a member of the University’s Alumni Association Board of Directors and President of the Alumni Board.

Mark Pillar said, “Veterans Day should not be about where you’re going to get a free meal or where you’re going to get a discount because you’re a veteran. But to my thinking, we should honor veterans everyday.”

After the service, a luncheon reception was held for those who attended.

