UE to Host Oscar Party for Nominated Alum

The University of Evansville has announced a watching party for this year’s Oscars dubbed “Rooting For Rami.”

The event is named after 2003 graduate Rami Malek, who is nominated in the Best Actor category for his portrayal of legendary “Queen” front man Freddy Mercury in the 2018 movie “Bohemian Rhapsody.”

Attendees will be treated to a variety of cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, and desserts catered by Just Rennie’s.

The event will be held on February 24th with tickets starting at $100. Proceeds will go to the John David Lutz Theatre lab that is set to open in Fall of 2019.

Students, faculty, staff, and community members will be in attendance and the event is open to the public.

More information can be found by clicking here.

Comments

comments