UE to Host Inaugural International Food Festival

The University of Evansville will be hosting its annual inaugural International Food Festival. The event will be held Friday, April 12th from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Café Court in Ridgway University Center.

Tickets for adults are $7 until April 11th and can be purchased at UE’s Office of Cultural Engagement and International Services. Tickets purchased at the event will be $10 for adults and $5 for children under 12. The event is open to the public.

UE students are admitted free. Dishes will be prepared by the UE international students with the assistance of Chartwells, the University’s food service.

Attendees can expect dishes such as poutine, grape leaves, kabsa, biryani, feijoada, matar paneer, and baklava. Entertainment for the event will be provided by the local folk music group, Redwood Preservation Society.

For more information, please contact UE’s Office of Cultural Engagement and International Services at 812-488-2279 or internationalstudent@evansville.edu.

