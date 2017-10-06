Home Indiana Evansville UE to Host Food Drive for Local Food Pantry October 6th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

As part of their yearly project to promote good health in the community senior nursing students at the University of Evansville are hosting a food drive.

It’s happening at the Catalyst Church Food Pantry on November 2nd from 4 until 6 p.m. Donations of peanut butter and jelly and canned fruit in 100 percent juice are especially needed.

Canned food donations and basic hygiene products will be accepted. The students say they chose a food drive as this year’s project because they wanted to address food insecurity issues in town.

They plan on having informational booths and will be giving vital sign checks.

