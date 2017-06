Home Indiana Evansville UE Host its Annual Summer Camp For Middle School Girls June 12th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

The University of Evansville is hosting a summer camp for middle school girls.

The annual Engineering Options Summer is currently taking place right now.

It started Sunday and last until Wednesday.

Campers take mini-classes, see engineers and scientist in action, and participate in fun activities like building and launching rockets.

The girls will test their Rocket’s flight ability on Wednesday.

