University of Evansville basketball teams are gearing up for their upcoming seasons, as the Aces wrap up the 2017-18 UE Hoopfest. The event took place in the newly renovated Meeks Family Fieldhouse on campus.

Three-point shooting and dunk contests highlighted Hoopfest, entertaining a sold out crowd of nearly 500 people.

Top highlights: John Hall, Ryan Taylor, and Marty Hill show of their one-handed jams, while Kelsi Scott banked a half court shot.



