UE Honors Paul and Pat Jones With New Dormitory
Two of the University of Evansville’s most generous donors are honored with a special ceremony on the UE campus Wednesday. The ceremony was a dedication for a new dorm–Jones Hall, named after Paul and Pat Jones.
Paul Jones was on hand as one of Wednesday’s speakers. He’s a UE alum and has sat on the UE Broad of Trustees since 2010. “It’s a wonderful feeling. We couldn’t be more proud of our associations with the university and if they want to honor us in some way, I don’t know what to say other than we’re very humble and very appreciative,” says Paul Jones.
A campus-wide carnival followed the dedication to help celebrate the beginning of the new school year.