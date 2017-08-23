Home Indiana Evansville UE Honors Paul and Pat Jones With New Dormitory August 23rd, 2017 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

Two of the University of Evansville’s most generous donors are honored with a special ceremony on the UE campus Wednesday. The ceremony was a dedication for a new dorm–Jones Hall, named after Paul and Pat Jones.

Paul Jones was on hand as one of Wednesday’s speakers. He’s a UE alum and has sat on the UE Broad of Trustees since 2010. “It’s a wonderful feeling. We couldn’t be more proud of our associations with the university and if they want to honor us in some way, I don’t know what to say other than we’re very humble and very appreciative,” says Paul Jones.

A campus-wide carnival followed the dedication to help celebrate the beginning of the new school year.

Comments

comments