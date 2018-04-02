Home Indiana Evansville UE to Honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. At Wednesday Ceremony April 2nd, 2018 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

The University of Evansville will mark the 50th anniversary of the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. The event begins Wednesday, April 4th at 6:30 p.m. at Neu Chapel, and will include a moment of silence at 7:05 p.m., which is when King died in Memphis.

The ceremony will also include music and a reading from the writings of Dr. King, along with reflections on his legacy as a civil rights leader.

This event is free and open to the public.

