UE Hires Walter McCarty as Head Men’s Basketball Coach

Walter McCarty is coming home.

McCarty tells Sports Director JoJo Gentry that he will be the next head men’s basketball coach at UE. McCarty, a Harrison High School graduate, wrapped up his interview with UE Director of Athletics Mark Spencer and others Wednesday.

McCarty comes to UE from the Boston Celtics, where he was hired as an assistant coach in 2013.

Fellow Harrison graduate Calbert Cheaney, and former University of Southern Indiana standout David Ragland, also interviewed for the job on campus earlier this week.

Cheaney texted Gentry the following statement regarding McCarty’s abilities to lead a college basketball program:

“He would be a wonderful college head coach. He’s a great guy with great character. I think he would do a great job in leading a college program.”

During McCarty’s time at Harrison, he was named the 1992 Evansville Player of the Year, and to the Indiana All-Star basketball team. He also guided the Warriors to their first sectional championship in program history as a senior in 1992. The team also won the city and conference titles that year. McCarty was a multi-sport athlete at Harrison, finishing second overall in the 800 Meters at the IHSAA Track and Field state finals.

McCarty went on to play college basketball at the University of Kentucky, where he led the Wildcats to an NCAA title in 1996. Following that historic run with UK, McCarty was selected in the first round of the NBA Draft by the New York Knicks. He went on to play for the Boston Celtics, Phoenix Suns, and Los Angeles Clippers. After ten years of playing in the NBA, McCarty coached under Rick Pitino at the University of Louisville for three years. In 2010, he spent one year as an assistant coach with the Indiana Pacers.

