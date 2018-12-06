Home Indiana Evansville UE Graduate Rami Malek Receives Golden Globe Nomination December 6th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

A graduate from the University of Evansville is in the running to receive one of acting’s top accolades.

Rami Malek’s portrayal of legendary Queen front man Freddie Mercury in the film “Bohemian Rhapsody” has landed him a nomination for Best Actor at the Golden Globes.

Malek, a 2003 graduate of UE’s Theatre Department, rose to fame with his roles in television shows and movies such as “Mr. Robot” and “Short Term 12.”

In 2016, Malek received an Emmy Award for his role in “Mr. Robot,” as well as receiving Golden Globe nominations for Best Actor in a television series drama in both 2016 and 2017.

Other nominations for Best Actor include Bradley Cooper, Willem Dafoe, Lucas Hedges, and John David Washington.

