UE Grad Kyle Freeland to Make MLB Debut in Hometown of Denver

Friday is a big day for former University of Evansville pitcher Kyle Freeland in his hometown of Denver.

He’s making his major league debut for the Colorado Rockies home opener.

Freeland is the fifth UE player to play in the majors, and is the third to be selected in the first round of the MLB First-Year Player Draft.

He reflects on the moments leading up to this day after he was drafted eighth overall in 2014 Wednesday on 44News at 9 and 10.

