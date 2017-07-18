Home Indiana Evansville UE to Give Students Option to Apply without SAT, ACT Scores July 18th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

The University of Evansville is giving high school students the option to apply to the school without submitting standardized test scores.

Applications open on Tuesday, August 1st, and will allow students to opt out of submitting SAT or ACT scores to be considered for admission.

For those who opt out of submitting these standardized tests will be required to write an essay in addition to their academic achievements in high school.

Some degrees will still require submission of SAT or ACT scores, including the Baccalaureate to MD program, engineer majors (aside from computer science), and all direct entry health programs including nursing, physical therapy, and the physician assistant program.

These programs require post-graduate licensure, professional certifications, or collaborative admission decisions with other organizations.

This option will be available for students applying for fall of 2018.

