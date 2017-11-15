44News | Evansville, IN

UE Gels Early Ahead of Hosting SEMO

University of Evansville Men’s Basketball is gelling well early ahead of its matchup hosting Southeast Missouri State Thursday. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.

Southeast Missouri State comes into Thursday’s game with (1-1) record. Denzel Mahoney is the leading scorer for SEMO and the Ohio Valley Conference, standing at 23.0 points per game.

A pregame party will take place at the DoubleTree Hotel, which is connected to the Ford Center, from 4:30 p.m. until game time at 7 p.m. UE head coach Marty Simmons will speak at 5:15 p.m, and former Ace Marcus Wilson will be on hand at 6:15. Admission is $20, which includes parking for the evening in the DoubleTree parking garage and a full meal at the event.

