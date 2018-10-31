UE Freshman Will Becker Leaves Men’s Basketball Program

University of Evansville freshman Will Becker is no longer with the men’s basketball team.

The 6-foot-9 forward is leaving the program for medical reasons. 44News has learned issues with his legs have prevented him from playing.

“William has worked exhaustively with our medical staff and orthopedic specialists to get back on the floor,” Aces Director of Athletics Mark Spencer said. “Unfortunately, he has not been able to make the progression that we all hoped for.”

Head men’s basketball coach Walter McCarty agrees with Spencer’s statement, saying “We support William and his decision to retire from the sport of basketball. He is a great kid and we wish him nothing but the best in the future.”

University of Evansville policy states that when a student-athlete voluntarily withdrawals from a team while receiving athletics aid, the University Financial Aid Office provides the student-athlete with confirmation.

“Unfortunately, injuries have made it impossible for me to continue my career in the sport of college basketball,” Becker said. “I want to thank Coach McCarty and the University of Evansville for giving me the opportunity to play at the Division I level.”

The student-athlete has 14 days from the written notification to submit a request to appeal the aid decision. The final date to do so for Becker was Tuesday, October 30. The decision became official at the completion of that date.

Comments

comments