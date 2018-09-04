UE Finalizes Men’s Basketball Schedule

University of Evansville Men’s Basketball will play 13 games ahead of jumping into Missouri Valley Conference competition January 2019.

UE completed its non-conference slate with two home games in November. The Aces will host Kentucky Wesleyan College November 15, and then play Texas Southern at the Ford Center November 18. Those two games are included in the Maui Mainland portion of the schedule. UE will also play at Illinois November 8 and Xavier November 10.

“We are thrilled to be able to welcome a regional rival to town in Kentucky Wesleyan while Texas Southern has been to four NCAA Tournaments and an NIT in the last five years,” said UE Athletic Director Mark Spencer. “Due to NCAA granting waivers to many of the Power 5 opening round host teams, the pool of Division I teams willing to participate in the Mainland portion of the event in Evansville was significantly affected. Our staff worked diligently with the Maui Mainland to bring two DI games to the Ford Center, but in the time frame we were presented with, it was just not feasible for us with the season quickly approaching and teams finalizing their schedules.”

UE released its conference schedule Tuesday, starting with a home game against Drake January 2. In a highly-anticipated contest, UE welcomes Loyola to the Ford Center January 9. The Ramblers are coming off of their 2018 Final Four run, while going 32-6 overall and 15-3 in the Valley. That is followed up with another home game, as Indiana State heads to Evansville January 12. Evansville has won four of the last six home games against the Sycamores.

Road play continues with a midweek contest at Missouri State January 16. The Bears were seventh in the league last season, and will be under the direction of new head coach Dane Ford this season. That weekend, the Aces host Illinois State January 19. It will mark the UE Athletics Hall of Fame weekend. The new class will be unveiled in the coming days.

Evansville will spend the next week in Iowa with a road tilt at Drake on January 23 before a trek to Cedar Falls to play UNI January 26. The Panthers finished ninth in the league last season, including a 60-50 Arch Madness win over UE.

A pair of home games are on tap as the Aces complete the opening month of conference play beginning a contest against Bradley. Last season, the Braves finished conference play at 9-9 while winning 20 games. The quick home stint wraps up on February 2 when Valparaiso comes to town. UE swept the season series against the Crusaders last season.

The Aces stay in the region over the next week with annual trips to Indiana State and Southern Illinois. UE heads to Terre Haute February 6 before moving on to Carbondale to open the season series against SIU three days later. The Salukis ranked second in the conference last year with an 11-7 mark, while going 20-13 overall.

It is back home for Evansville February 13 against Missouri State before a Sunday contest against UNI February 17.

