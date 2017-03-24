UE Falls On The Road To Lipscomb

Freshman outfielder Kenton Crews continues his hot streak with a 2-for-4 performance, but the Aces fall on the road to Lipscomb 4-1.

Crews (.371) and fellow freshman Craig Shepherd (.353) continue to lead the team in batting average, and against Lipscomb, Crews had two hits while the rest of the team had four.

However, the two freshman are just enjoying the local sunshine because both Crews (Lincoln City) and Shepherd (Jasper) are from the area.

“It’s nice to have some support back home,” Shepherd said. “I’ve got family and friends that like to come and watch, so it’s nice that it’s close to home.”

For Crews, the experience has created friendships that will last forever.

“A year ago I didn’t know any of these guys,” Crews said. “I just played against David Ellis and Craig (Shepherd), but they’re my best friends now. All these guys you build a special bond with them. Even through all the losses you know they’ll have your back and they’re going to be there for you.”

The next game in the series against Lipscomb was pushed up from its original start time.

First pitch will now be tomorrow at 11 a.m.

