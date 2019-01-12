UE Falls to Indiana State in Overtime

More than 6,000 fans watched UE fall to Indiana State in overtime. Sycamores won 72-66.

Fifth-year guard Shea Feehan led the Aces with 12 points. John Hall, Marty Hill and Evan Kuhlman posted nine apiece. Hall led the way with a game-high nine rebounds. Hindering the Aces was 19 turnovers on the day.

“We had too many turnovers. We did not deserve to win the game. We came out and just did not do team things,” UE head coach Walter McCarty said. “We need to come out like we did against Loyola every game, we cannot be complacent. Our program is trying to build consistency. I am sure this loss hurts for our guys, but it is a learning process and we will get better from it.”



