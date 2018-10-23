UE and EVV Partner For Take-Off Weekend

The University of Evansville Athletics Department and Evansville Regional Airport held a press conference to announce a partnership. Community leaders, EVV officials, and UE basketball all gathered at the airport for the big announcement.

The airport will sponsor UE’s first two homes games of the 2018-19 men’s basketball season on November 15th and the 18th. The event is known as the Evv Take-Off Weekend.

In conjunction with Allegiant, a half-time contest promotion will be held at the games and will include a round-trip flight for four to the winner of a paper airplane toss.

UE Men’s Basketball Coach Walter McCarty Says. “It’s very exciting. To see everyone in the city of Evansville, the community, get involved with the university means a lot. That means that we’re doing something right. People are excited about the university. And the more people get excited and get on board with us is for the betterment of the city.”

UE and EVV officials say they hope everyone gets on board to attend the first two home games at the Ford Center. The paper plane contest will happen at half-time during the two games.

